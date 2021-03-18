False Memories Release 'Voices' Video and Announce Album

False Memories have released a video for their new single "Voices". The track comes from the Italian Goth/Doom metal band's forthcoming studio album.

The brand new record, entitled "The Last Night Of Fall", will be the band's debut release via Frontiers Music Srl, who will be releasing the album on May 7th.

Frontwoman Rossella Moscatello says the new single "is a whirlwind of emotions contained in a single song. It speaks of a soul in pain, constantly tormented by its insecurities, fears, anger, paranoia.

"It embodies the human soul of many who in these hard times have had to fight against their own demons to move forward, against the thousand voices that hinder their serenity.

"'Voices' was one of the first songs that Francesco [Savino, guitarist] and I wrote as it was necessary to "visualize" the direction the whole album had to take: the song that best embodies everything we are in terms of musical research and "emotional capacity", a not negligible detail in a genre like ours."

She said of the album, "We like to insert prog elements into a 'dark/goth' context, while keeping the songwriting in the surroundings of more traditional structures.

"The album we have always wanted to make is here thanks to a line-up that has achieved a great balance. We have always been inspired by science and psychology.

"This time, we wrote 'The Last Night Of Fall' thinking of translating the human soul into music in all its emotions, disturbances, and sensations. The listener can take an intense journey towards their own conscience, a journey full of strong and sometimes conflicting emotions, but which together coexist in the 11 tracks." Watch the video below:

