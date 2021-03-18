Singled Out: BAEST's Genesis

Danish death metal band BAEST just released their new album "Necro Sapiens" and to celebrate we have asked the band to tell us about the song "Genesis". Here is the story:

Genesis is a special song for us. It describes the genesis of the necro sapiens race, and genesis marks a different style of music for BAEST, where we focus a bit more on melody and the song itself, rather than bonecrushing riffs, and gory lyrics. An interesting and challenging song for us to write and work on, but it turned out amazing.

Genesis is the first track of our 3rd album Necro Sapiens - out now on Century Media Records!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch a live version of it, played on Danish national tv for yourself below and learn more about the album here

