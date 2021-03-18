Small Town Titans Go '9 To 5' For New Video

PA hard rockers Small Town Titans have released a music video for their single, "9 to 5." The ballad comes from the group's latest studio album "The Ride".

The new video was directed by guitarist Ben Guiles and was filmed by Nesmith Films. Vocalist and bassist Phil Freeman had the follwoing to say about the track:

"'9 to 5' is the ultimate salute to the hard worker and how they deserve to enjoy the fruits of their labors once in a while. We all deserve to take a load off, and that's what this song is all about." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Small Town Titans Making Christmas Lists With Grinch

Singled Out: Small Town Titans' Rufflin' Feathers

Small Town Titans Cover Temple Of The Dog's 'Hunger Strike'

Singled Out: Small Town Titans' Dragonfly

Singled Out: Small Town Titans' Dragonfly

Small Town Titans Pays Tribute To Late Mother With 'Dragonfly'

News > Small Town Titans



