Small Town Titans Go '9 To 5' For New Video

PA hard rockers Small Town Titans have released a music video for their single, "9 to 5." The ballad comes from the group's latest studio album "The Ride".
The new video was directed by guitarist Ben Guiles and was filmed by Nesmith Films. Vocalist and bassist Phil Freeman had the follwoing to say about the track:
"'9 to 5' is the ultimate salute to the hard worker and how they deserve to enjoy the fruits of their labors once in a while. We all deserve to take a load off, and that's what this song is all about." Watch the video below:
Small Town Titans Making Christmas Lists With Grinch
Singled Out: Small Town Titans' Rufflin' Feathers
Small Town Titans Cover Temple Of The Dog's 'Hunger Strike'
Singled Out: Small Town Titans' Dragonfly
Singled Out: Small Town Titans' Dragonfly
Small Town Titans Pays Tribute To Late Mother With 'Dragonfly'
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- Corey Taylor- more
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir
KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul
Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event
U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show
Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video
Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball
Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video