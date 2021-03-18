.

Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-17-2021

Zao Still from the teaser video

Zao have released a music video for their new single "Ship Of Theseus". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Crimson Corridor."

Frontman Dan Weyandt had this to say about the new track, "This song is an enigmatic tribute to the long surreal history of Zao and its shared parallels with the Ship of Theseus paradox.

"It also explores the idea that the band is somehow an entity in and of itself beyond its members past and present." The new album is set to be released on April 9th. Watch the new video below:


Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video

