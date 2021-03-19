.

Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-19-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Greta Van Fleet single art

Greta Van Fleet have released a brand new track called "Broken Bells." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate".

Sam Kiszka had this to say about the new single, "Broken Bells is what the fetter of society does to impact a pure and innocent soul. Our intention is to remove the obligation of generational synthetic expectations; break down these walls and not build new ones."

"Broken Bells" follows the band's previous singles from "The Battle At Garden's Gate," My Way, Soon", "Heat Above" and "Age of Machine." The album will be hitting stores on April 16th. Stream the new song below:


Related Stories


Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'

Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video

Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'

Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video

Greta Van Fleet Talk 'Cinematic' New Album

Greta Van Fleet's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song and Announce Album

News > Greta Van Fleet

advertisement
Day In Rock

Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'- Green Day Expand 'Insomniac' For 25th Anniversary- Lamb Of God- more

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- Corey Taylor- more

Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more

Reviews

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

advertisement
Latest News

Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident

Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'

Green Day Expand 'Insomniac' For 25th Anniversary

Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD

The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Live Album

David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show

KISS Add Two New Stops To End Of The Road Farewell Tour

All-Star Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Tribute Concert To Stream Online