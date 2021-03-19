Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'

Greta Van Fleet have released a brand new track called "Broken Bells." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate".
Sam Kiszka had this to say about the new single, "Broken Bells is what the fetter of society does to impact a pure and innocent soul. Our intention is to remove the obligation of generational synthetic expectations; break down these walls and not build new ones."
"Broken Bells" follows the band's previous singles from "The Battle At Garden's Gate," My Way, Soon", "Heat Above" and "Age of Machine." The album will be hitting stores on April 16th. Stream the new song below:
