Queen Go Back To The Beginning For Launch Of Video Series

Queen take a look back to their very first single "Keep Yourself Alive" as part of the launch of their brand new "Queen - The Greatest" video streaming series.

The band launched the series to celebrate their 50 years in the business and will be showing clips from their entire career in chroniclogical order and started with "Keep Yourself Alive".

Brian May had this to say about the track, "I wasn't very sure that I was a song writer, really, I just sort of had this idea, and strangely enough the lyrics for 'Keep Yourself Alive' are meant to be kind of a comment, they're meant to be slightly ironical.



"Everyone always did think that 'Keep Yourself Alive' was just a jolly song about how great it is to be alive, but it's actually more about asking the question 'is there more to life than this?' in a sense."

The band released the track as their very first single in 1973 and their management arranged a promo video shoot to go along with it, but the band was not happy with the results and made an alternate version that was officially released. Watch the first installment of The Greatest below:

Related Stories

Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Critical Cynic' Lyric Video

Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic

Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series

Queen Feared Axl Rose and Elton John Duet Would Not Happen

Queen's Roger Taylor Addresses George Michael Rumors

Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Hellbound And Down' Video

Deez Nuts and I Killed The Prom Queen's Sean Kennedy Dead At 35

Queen Postpone and Expand Rhapsody World Tour Leg

Queen In The Studio For Innuendo's 30th Anniversary

News > Queen



