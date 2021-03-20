Queen Go Back To The Beginning For Launch Of Video Series

Queen take a look back to their very first single "Keep Yourself Alive" as part of the launch of their brand new "Queen - The Greatest" video streaming series.
The band launched the series to celebrate their 50 years in the business and will be showing clips from their entire career in chroniclogical order and started with "Keep Yourself Alive".
Brian May had this to say about the track, "I wasn't very sure that I was a song writer, really, I just sort of had this idea, and strangely enough the lyrics for 'Keep Yourself Alive' are meant to be kind of a comment, they're meant to be slightly ironical.
"Everyone always did think that 'Keep Yourself Alive' was just a jolly song about how great it is to be alive, but it's actually more about asking the question 'is there more to life than this?' in a sense."
The band released the track as their very first single in 1973 and their management arranged a promo video shoot to go along with it, but the band was not happy with the results and made an alternate version that was officially released. Watch the first installment of The Greatest below:
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Critical Cynic' Lyric Video
Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic
Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series
Queen Feared Axl Rose and Elton John Duet Would Not Happen
Queen's Roger Taylor Addresses George Michael Rumors
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Hellbound And Down' Video
Deez Nuts and I Killed The Prom Queen's Sean Kennedy Dead At 35
Queen Postpone and Expand Rhapsody World Tour Leg
Queen In The Studio For Innuendo's 30th Anniversary
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more
Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
Slipknot and Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour- Van Halen Camp Has Discussed Doing Box Set Says Anthony- Bottles N' Diapers Coming For Guns N' Roses' Sorum- more
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Queen Go Back To The Beginning For Launch Of Video Series
Butcher Babies To Play Goliath Album During Livestream
Pink Floyd Share 'Great Gig In The Sky' Performance
Vampires Everywhere Returning After 5 Years To Rock Festival
Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes and Wendy Bevan Launch Astronomia
Them Evils Answer Covid With 'Pour Out Another One'
Singled Out: Gary Pratt's A Song You Can Drink A Beer To