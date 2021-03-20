Singled Out: Gary Pratt's A Song You Can Drink A Beer To

Gary Pratt recently released his new single "A Song You Can Drink A Beer To" from his album "Something Worth Remembering" (out March 26th) and to celebrate we have asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I am excited and honored to be celebrating the release of my single "A Song You Can Drink A Beer To" on MTS Records with the Universal Music Group. Even though I did write six of the songs on the album, this song was written by Larry McCoy and Autumn Seizmore. The song was brought to my attention by Producer Bryan Cole while I was recording at Tonic Studios with Douglas Kasper and Adam Ernst.
When I first heard the song, I knew I wanted to record it. I like songs that are radio friendly and commercial sounding. This song has a cool melody and is a fun song that people can sing along to. Most of all, I like to record songs that anyone can relate to. "A Song You Can Drink A Beer To" is a song that does just that.
The song is written about different situations in life. A person could be celebrating the end of a day or work week, a birthday, a new love etc.....it could be any happy occasion a person wants to celebrate. In every situation everyone always needs "A Song You Can Drink A Beer To." On the other hand, it also could be a sorrowful situation. It could be a breakup, loss of a job, death of a loved one or someone you love is going away..... we still need "A Song You Can Drink A Beer To"
The occasions and life experiences are limitless. It comes down to the fact that this is what people do. I believe that most people have their "to-go-to" songs for certain situations and feelings. This song brings it to light and if they don't have "A Song You Can Drink A Beer To" then they can go to this one. It's a fun song that will help you celebrate or it just may take all your worries away.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
