Them Evils Answer Covid With 'Pour Out Another One'

Huntington Beach, CA hard rockers Them Evils have released a live video for their brand new single "Pour Out Another One", which is the band's response to the pandemic lockdowns.

Jake Massanari had this to say about the new track, which was produced by Jim Kaufman, "Pour out Another One' is best described as an anthemic middle finger to what COVID-19 has done to the music industry over the course of the past year.

After linking up with Kevin 'Thrasher' Gruft (Escape The Fate) and Aaron Edwards, we wanted to write a song that embodied the attitude of just saying 'f*ck it, let's throw a few back' and party our way through this." Watch the video below:

