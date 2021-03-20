Vampires Everywhere Returning After 5 Years To Rock Festival

Michael Vampire has announced that he is resurrecting Vampires Everywhere for their first live performance since going on hiatus 5 years ago.

The band is set to return to the stage at during the Summit Music Fest on July 30, 2021 which will be taking place at the Summit County Fairgrounds Arena, in Akron, Ohio.

Michael Vampire had this to say, "I am beyond excited to announce Vampires Everywhere will be taking the stage again. I put so much blood, sweat, & tears into this project! It's honestly a fantastic feeling to be revisiting something that brought so much hope to people.

"After launching the new VE Instagram & seeing the love the band had received, I felt it was the right time to resurrect an old friend. That being said, I don't exactly know what else is in store for the band. But, I can assure you it will be done right.

"We'll be playing music from "Kiss The Sun Goodbye", "Hellbound & Heartless", & "Ritual" plus some surprises!"



