Vampires Everywhere Returning After 5 Years To Rock Festival

Michael Vampire has announced that he is resurrecting Vampires Everywhere for their first live performance since going on hiatus 5 years ago.
The band is set to return to the stage at during the Summit Music Fest on July 30, 2021 which will be taking place at the Summit County Fairgrounds Arena, in Akron, Ohio.
Michael Vampire had this to say, "I am beyond excited to announce Vampires Everywhere will be taking the stage again. I put so much blood, sweat, & tears into this project! It's honestly a fantastic feeling to be revisiting something that brought so much hope to people.
"After launching the new VE Instagram & seeing the love the band had received, I felt it was the right time to resurrect an old friend. That being said, I don't exactly know what else is in store for the band. But, I can assure you it will be done right.
"We'll be playing music from "Kiss The Sun Goodbye", "Hellbound & Heartless", & "Ritual" plus some surprises!"
Vampires Everywhere Offshoot Dead Girls Academy Score Hit With 'This Is Way'
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more
Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
Slipknot and Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour- Van Halen Camp Has Discussed Doing Box Set Says Anthony- Bottles N' Diapers Coming For Guns N' Roses' Sorum- more
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Queen Go Back To The Beginning For Launch Of Video Series
Butcher Babies To Play Goliath Album During Livestream
Pink Floyd Share 'Great Gig In The Sky' Performance
Vampires Everywhere Returning After 5 Years To Rock Festival
Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes and Wendy Bevan Launch Astronomia
Them Evils Answer Covid With 'Pour Out Another One'
Singled Out: Gary Pratt's A Song You Can Drink A Beer To