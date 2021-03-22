Frost Take Fans 'Terrestrial' With New Video

Frost* have released a music video for their new song "Terrestrial". The track is the first single from the group's forthcoming album, "Day and Age", which is due May 14th.

The record will mark the band's first new studio album in five years and features Jem Godfrey joined by John Mitchell and Nathan King, as well as 3 guest drummers: Kaz Rodriguez (Chaka Khan, Josh Groban), Darby Todd (The Darkness, Martin Barre) & Pat Mastelotto (King Crimson, Mister Mister). Actor Jason Isaacs also appears on the record.



Jem Godfrey had this to say about the new song, "Terrestrial is about Donald Crowhurst who disappeared while competing in the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race never to be found.

"The last page of his logbook contained the words: 'I have no need to prolong the game. It is finished - It is finished IT IS THE MERCY.'" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Frost Announce First New Album In 5 Years

Frost Re-Up With InsideOutMusic For Several Releases

News > Frost



