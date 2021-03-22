Howard Paar Shares Ska/Punk Novel 'Top Rankin' Soundtrack

Rare Bird Books have set a May 11th released date for Howard Paar's new punk/ska novel, "Top Rankin'" and Paar has also put together a special soundtrack on Spotify.
Paar had this to say, "In numerous respects it was the literary and cinematic noir history of Los Angeles that drew and kept me here, so the city and its now vanished places are a significant aspect of both novels.
"I wrote this 'memNoir' to give readers an authentic, fun experience of 1980, lived in the moment, feeling the power of music in fast changing and dangerous times for many." Check out the Paar curated soundtrack here.
