Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022

Kenny Chesney broke the bad news to fans that his canceled stadium tour, which was postponed in 2020, will not be taking place this year, but will instead be moved to 2022.
The rescheduled dates will be announced soon and "ALL of the stadiums on the 2021 itinerary will still host Chesney's 2022 tour", according to Kenny's camp.
Chesney is planning to put together a completely new show with a new lineup and name for the 2022 camp. He had this to say, "We have waited for so long, I can't play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn't be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters.
"There's no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won't be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That's just not fair."
ALL current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show date. If you love your seat, do nothing. You're all set. Beginning today, March 22nd, patrons unable to attend the rescheduled shows may request a refund at the original point of purchase.
