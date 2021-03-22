Serj Tankian Delivers 'Electric Yerevan' Video

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has released a music video for his solo track "Electric Yerevan." It comes from his brand new five-track "Elasticity" EP.

Tankian had this to say about the track, "The song was inspired by the successful Electric Yerevan protests in Armenia in the summer of 2015 where people protested against proposed hikes in utility prices. My writing from that time is inscribed word for word in the song."

The video was directed by Garin Hovannisian and gives fans a visual timeline of the events leading up to the 2015 "Electric Yerevan" protests and the ensuing 2018 Velvet Revolution, according to the announcement. Watch it below:

