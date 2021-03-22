Sullen Share Studio Video For 'Acheronta Movebo'

Sullen have shared a studio video performance of their track "Acheronta Movebo". The clip was recorded live at Stone Sound Studio on August 9th, 2020.

The song comes from the band's brand new full length studio album, "Nodus Tollens - Act 1: Oblivion," which they released earlier this month. Drummer Marcelo Aires had this to say,, "'Acheronta Movebo' stands out as a piece of severe introspection, drowning in meaning and emotion.

This theme evokes the internal battles that each of us, as human beings, face in certain moments of our lives. A hellish maze from which we destroy and rebuild ourselves, no matter the circumstances.

"In this particular song, progressive rock molds itself and shapeshifts in a somewhat low pace, as the memories of this battle ensue and the flashbacks occur mercilessly, reminding us of the hard path ahead." Watch the video below:

