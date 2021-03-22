Todd Rundgren Goes To Nerdville With Joe Bonamassa

Rock icon Todd Rundgren was the feature guest on Joe Bonamassa's series Live From Nerdville this past week to promote his Clearly Human Virtual Tour.

We were sent the following details about the appearance: "In the hour long interview, Todd dives into everything from working with Janis Joplin, who apparently didn't enjoy the traditional studio recording process and rather lived for the on-stage fan interaction, to his experience as the master producer who could turn 'dumpster fires into hit records.'

"In his wild ride from singer-songwriter to producer, expanding his breadth of multi-instrumental skills along the way, Todd has worked with so many major artists and bands, helping them to bend their respective genres along the way and keep fans interested! In this episode he shares stories about Meat Loaf, Hall & Oates, New York Dolls, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Cream, Grand Funk Railroad - Todd has seen it all!

"He even gets into the history of the Blues, where he and Joe discuss the evolution through the different generations, from the legendary Robert Johnson to Muddy Waters, and beyond through today." Stream the episode below:

