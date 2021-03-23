3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: Duck and Run

3 Doors Down are releasing 20th Anniversary Editions of their blockbuster "The Better Life" album this week and to celebrate we asked frontman Brad Arnold to tell us the story behind some of the songs. Today he tells us about "Duck and Run". Here is the story:

That song was written during our local band days. I don't remember where I wrote the lyrics to that. I think "Duck and Run" was one of those songs that I wrote the lyrics separate from when we wrote the music. I used to keep a notebook of lyrics that I would just sit and write in all the time. It would surprise me because sometimes I would have a melody for them and sometimes I wouldn't. When I didn't write the music, it was surprising how they would just fit into a random piece of music sometimes.

And that's how the lyrics of "Duck and Run" fit into the music but they just fit in so well because it's just the very thing that the lyrics are talking about, It's about just putting your nose down and heading forward. And just keeping on at it. But I love playing that song and the video for that one ended up being a pretty fun one too. It was a live video but I like going back and looking at it because it's kind of cool to see some of those first club dates, Cuz we weren't in the clubs for that long...theaters and stuff and before we were in arenas. So it's kind of cool to look back at that video in particular and see those early shows.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

