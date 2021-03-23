Hideous Divinity Unleash 'Acheron, Stream of Woe'

Hideous Divinity are streaming their new track, "Acheron, Stream of Woe". The song is the first taste of the band's forthcoming EP, "LV-426", which is due April 23rd.

Apart from the two original tracks, "Acheron, Stream of Woe" and "Chestburst", the EP features a Tech-Death cover of Coheed and Cambria's "Delirium Trigger".

They had this to say, "'Acheron, Stream of Woe' marks another step in our sound progression. Just like James Horner's original score, we searched for all the dramatic and dissonant elements our music could achieve. It has been a great time, both the songwriting and the studio time. We felt good, we felt at home"



"Oh, and this time is about Aliens. Not a coincidence, for sure. A year has passed from the beginning of... all this. A year during which we all had to face our monsters. Very real ones. Enjoy." Stream the lyric video below:

