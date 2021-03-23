Paerish Recruit Movements' Patrick Miranda For New Song

Paerish have shared their brand new song "You & I" which features a guest appearance from Patrick Miranda of Movements and comes from their forthcoming album "Fixed It All"
Guitarist and vocalist Mathias Court had this to say about the new track, "The song is about not being in a rush to fall in love. I'm talking to a person that isn't in my life but might someday be. It's a love song about someone that hasn't shown up yet."
The band will be releasing their new album, "Fixed It All" on April 23rd. Producer Will Yip commented, "...The second I heard Paerisg, I knew it was going to be a home run if we worked together.
"Getting to collaborate with them was an incredible experience. Their passion in their craft was infectious. They deserve to be huge. Honest, real, but massive songs." Stream the song below:
Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more
Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle
Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley
Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto
Rob Zombie Debuts At No. 1 On Album Sales Chart
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones The Echoes Tour
Foreigner Working On New Music
Yes Reschedule Relayer Tour To Next Spring
Thomas Rhett Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'What's Your Country Song'