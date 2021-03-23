.

Thomas Rhett Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'What's Your Country Song'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-23-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Thomas Rhett single art

Thomas Rhett is celebrating his 17th No. 1 single with "What's Your Country Song". The track is the lead single from his forthcoming album, "Country Again: Side A," which is set to hit stores on April 30th.

The song claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart and also on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts.

Rhett had this to say, "I can hardly wrap my mind around seventeen... what an unreal way to kick off this new chapter of music. I'm so grateful to the fans and radio for reacting to this one right away after I played a little of it on Instagram basically a year ago - it's crazy to see it all come full circle. I cannot wait to share the rest with y'all!"

Watch the video for the song below:


Related Stories


Thomas Rhett Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'What's Your Country Song'

Thomas Rhett Rescheduled The Center Point Road Tour

Thomas Rhett Celebrates Birthday With All-Star Collaboration

Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Lead Festival

Thomas Rhett Releases Life Changes Title Song As New Single

Thomas Rhett Duets With NFL Star Peyton Manning

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett Lead ACM Awards Performers

Thomas Rhett Shares Genius Video Of Daughter Willa Gray Online

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

News > Thomas Rhett

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more

Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more

Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more

Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more

Reviews

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle

Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley

Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto

Rob Zombie Debuts At No. 1 On Album Sales Chart

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones The Echoes Tour

Foreigner Working On New Music

Yes Reschedule Relayer Tour To Next Spring

Thomas Rhett Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'What's Your Country Song'