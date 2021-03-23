Thomas Rhett Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'What's Your Country Song'

Thomas Rhett is celebrating his 17th No. 1 single with "What's Your Country Song". The track is the lead single from his forthcoming album, "Country Again: Side A," which is set to hit stores on April 30th.
The song claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart and also on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts.
Rhett had this to say, "I can hardly wrap my mind around seventeen... what an unreal way to kick off this new chapter of music. I'm so grateful to the fans and radio for reacting to this one right away after I played a little of it on Instagram basically a year ago - it's crazy to see it all come full circle. I cannot wait to share the rest with y'all!"
Watch the video for the song below:
