Yes Reschedule Relayer Tour To Next Spring

Prog rock legends Yes have announced that they have been forced to reschedule their European and UK Relayer tour to the spring of 2022 due to the pandemic restrictions.

The band had this to say, "Due to COVID restrictions across Europe and for everyone's safety we need to reschedule our forthcoming European & UK tour dates for 2022.

"We have managed to reschedule shows in all cities apart from at the Rockhal in Luxembourg. Sadly, the Rockhal didn't have available dates to accommodate the show so we are going to have to cancel it. We hope to be back in Luxembourg in the future. Tickets for all other shows remain valid for the new dates."

The tour will feature the band performing the "Relayer" album in its entirety plus classic tracks. Geoff Downes added, "We're really looking forward to getting back onstage and performing for our fans. Relayer will be special." See the rescheduled dates:

12th May Thursday Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

13th May Friday Madrid La Riviera, Spain

14th May Saturday Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

16th May Monday Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

17th May Tuesday Rome Auditorium della Conciliazione, Italy

18th May Wednesday Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

20th May Friday Zurich Kongresshaus, Switzerland

22nd May Sunday Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

23rd May Monday Vienna Arena, Austria

24th May Tuesday Halle Steintor-Variete, Germany

26th May Thursday Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany

27th May Friday Warsaw Stodola, Poland

28th May Saturday Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki, Poland

30th May Monday Tallin Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia

31st May Tuesday Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

2nd June Thursday Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

3rd June Friday Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

4th June Saturday Helsingor Kulturvaerftet, Denmark

6th June Monday Aarhus, Aarhus Train, Denmark

8th June Wednesday Moenchengladbach Red Box, Germany

9th June Thursday Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

11th June Saturday Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

13th June Monday Paris Salle Pleyel, France

15th June Wednesday Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

17th June Friday Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

18th June Saturday Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

20th June Monday Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

21st June Tuesday London Royal Albert Hall, UK

22nd June Thursday York Barbican, UK

24th June Friday Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

26th June Sunday Newcastle City Hall, UK

28th June Tuesday Dublin Vicar Street, Eire

29th June Wednesday Cork Opera House, Eire



