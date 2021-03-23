Yes Reschedule Relayer Tour To Next Spring

Prog rock legends Yes have announced that they have been forced to reschedule their European and UK Relayer tour to the spring of 2022 due to the pandemic restrictions.
The band had this to say, "Due to COVID restrictions across Europe and for everyone's safety we need to reschedule our forthcoming European & UK tour dates for 2022.
"We have managed to reschedule shows in all cities apart from at the Rockhal in Luxembourg. Sadly, the Rockhal didn't have available dates to accommodate the show so we are going to have to cancel it. We hope to be back in Luxembourg in the future. Tickets for all other shows remain valid for the new dates."
The tour will feature the band performing the "Relayer" album in its entirety plus classic tracks. Geoff Downes added, "We're really looking forward to getting back onstage and performing for our fans. Relayer will be special." See the rescheduled dates:
12th May Thursday Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
13th May Friday Madrid La Riviera, Spain
14th May Saturday Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
16th May Monday Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy
17th May Tuesday Rome Auditorium della Conciliazione, Italy
18th May Wednesday Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy
20th May Friday Zurich Kongresshaus, Switzerland
22nd May Sunday Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
23rd May Monday Vienna Arena, Austria
24th May Tuesday Halle Steintor-Variete, Germany
26th May Thursday Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany
27th May Friday Warsaw Stodola, Poland
28th May Saturday Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki, Poland
30th May Monday Tallin Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia
31st May Tuesday Helsinki House of Culture, Finland
2nd June Thursday Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
3rd June Friday Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
4th June Saturday Helsingor Kulturvaerftet, Denmark
6th June Monday Aarhus, Aarhus Train, Denmark
8th June Wednesday Moenchengladbach Red Box, Germany
9th June Thursday Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
11th June Saturday Leuven Het Depot, Belgium
13th June Monday Paris Salle Pleyel, France
15th June Wednesday Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK
17th June Friday Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK
18th June Saturday Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK
20th June Monday Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK
21st June Tuesday London Royal Albert Hall, UK
22nd June Thursday York Barbican, UK
24th June Friday Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
26th June Sunday Newcastle City Hall, UK
28th June Tuesday Dublin Vicar Street, Eire
29th June Wednesday Cork Opera House, Eire
