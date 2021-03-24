Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour To 2022

Rammstein have announced that they have once again been forced to postpone their European stadium tour due to the pandemic lockdowns. It will now be taking place in 2022.

The band had this to say, "Due to the expected ongoing event-bans and restrictions related to COVID-19, Rammstein are unfortunately forced to postpone the planned European Stadium Tour again.

"The band and everyone involved are very disappointed about this.

Given the lack of planning reliability for holding events of this size, this step is unavoidable.

"The concerts are rescheduled to 2022. Unfortunately, some minor changes had to be made and the show in Belfast will be cancelled entirely. Tickets for Belfast will be refunded, all other tickets remain valid!

"The band is using the time off to continue working on new songs. We look forward to seeing you in 2022!" See the rescheduled dates below:

May 20: Leipzig, Red Bull Arena

May 21, Leipzig, Red Bull Arena

May 25 Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadion

May 30 Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

May 31 Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

Jun 4 Berlin, Olympiastadion

Jun 5 Berlin, Olympiastadion

Jun 10 Stuttgart, Cannstatter Wasen

Jun 11 Stuttgart, Cannstatter Wasen

Jun 14 Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

Jun 15 Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

Jun 18 Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena

Jun 19 Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena

Jun 22 Aarhus, Ceres Park

Jun 26 Coventry, Ricoh Arena

Jun 30 Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Jul 04 Nijmegen, Goffertpark

Jul 08 Lyon, Groupama Stadium

Jul 09 Lyon, Groupama Stadium

Jul 12 Turin, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Jul 16 Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

Jul 20 Tallinn, Song Festival Grounds

Jul 24 Oslo, Bjerke Travbane

Jul 29 Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium

Jul 30 Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium

Aug 03 Ostend, Park De Nieuwe Koers



