All Time Low Share 'Once In A Lifetime' Video

All Time Low have released a music video for their brand new single entitled "Once In A Lifetime", which is the follow up to the band's hit single "Monsters".
Frontman Alex Gaskarth had this to say about the song, "'Once In A Lifetime' is a song about loss and dealing with loss, facing harsh realities and coming out the other side stronger for it.
"We wrote this song in bleaker times, in a world still asleep at the wheel that left us all relearning how to navigate the uncertain roads ahead, but ultimately there is a hopeful undertone to the entire sentiment. Things can only be so bad and once it's over, it's over; there's room to start rebuilding.
"This song feels like it's cut from the same cloth as 'Monsters': a progression and continued evolution from the celebration of All Time Low that was Wake Up, Sunshine." Watch the Max Moore directed video below:
