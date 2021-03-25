Chthonic To Lead Over 100 Band Festival This Weekend

Chthonic will be headlining their first large scale rock music festival this coming weekend. The Megaport Festival will be taking place March 27-28 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, will feature more than 100 artists on 10 stages.
Chthonic also plan to capture their performance at the festival for a future live album. Freddy Lim had this to say, "We are looking forward to making this performance as perfect and memorable as possible.
"Since my focus at the moment remains on politics, I really wanted to participate in the very music festival that I founded. We have been fortunate to have just 1,000 COVID cases in Taiwan's population of 23 million, with only 77 local cases and 10 COVID-related deaths.
"Because of Taiwan's efficiency handling the pandemic, we are able to more move forward with this festival. Everyone is excited to perform live again, and our upcoming live album will reflect that excitement."
Fans from around the world will be able to livestream the two main stages of the festival. Tune in to the second stage here and the main stage here.
