Fuel Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of 'Something Like Human'

Fuel have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their "Something Like Human" by releasing a special edition vinyl reissue of the record on April 30th.
Carl Bell had this to say, "This album, Something Like Human, took our career to a whole other level. This is the album that did it. It went on to be certified Double Platinum, selling two million worldwide. Twice that of the first record.
"We had beaten the sophomore jinx and beyond. We were enjoying being a band at a level mostly dreamed of, and we were really thankful for all the fans who supported us and for the further success we could now enjoy."
Original members Bell and Kevin Miller have announced that they are working together again with this vinyl rollout being the first in a long series of projects to be announced.
