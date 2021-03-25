Hacktivist Go To Planet Zero and Announce Album

Hacktivist have released a music video for their brand new single "Planet Zero". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Hyperdialect", which is set for release on June 18th.
J. Hurley had this to say, "Look at the state of the planet at the moment and people are still ignoring it. It doesn't make sense. There are all these homeless people on the streets, but there's all this land and enough food to go around for everyone."
Jot Maxi added, "There are so many things wrong with the way humanity is. We're self-destructive and everybody knows it. It's in a lot of films, especially in science fiction. But that dark future is no longer fiction and it's very clear that we're on a downwards path." Watch the video below:
