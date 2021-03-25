Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Diamond Award

Queen have made history again. The iconic band is celebrating the big news that their legendary song "Bohemian Rhapsody" has been certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), for surpassing 10 million or more in sales and stream equivalents in the United States.



The achievement makes Queen the first British band to ever earn a Diamond song award in the history of the U.S. music business. Brian may had this to say, "This is incredible news. At times like this I have to pinch myself to be sure it's real. All those wild dreams we had - this is beyond any of them. Huge thanks to all who have believed in us over the years."



Roger Taylor added, "It's a wonderful and gratifying thought to know the song has reached out and connected with so many people! We thank you all..............onwards." Watch the iconic video for the song below:

