Beartooth Declare 'The Past Is Dead' With New Video

Beartooth have released a music video for their new single "The Past Is Dead." The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Below", which is set to hit stores on June 25th.
To celebrate the announcement, the band has shared the video for the new
Frontman Caleb Shomo had this to say about the new song, "'The Past Is Dead' was one of the first songs written for the album.
"Various versions have been in the bank for about two years now and it really set the tone for the whole album writing process. The video is meant to depict the beginning of the journey to the deepest and darkest parts of my mind, which was the fuel used to make Below."
He said of the album, "Below is by far my favorite album I've made to date. It covers the dark side of dealing with mental strain during the last year. I gave it all I had - musically and lyrically.
"Is it too dark? Possibly, but it was as honest as I could be about how I felt. I hope everyone is ready to strap in for a wild ride of head banging and rocking." Watch the video below:
