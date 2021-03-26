.

Eric Church Becomes 'Break It Kind Of Guy' With New Song

Keavin Wiggins | 03-26-2021

Eric Church album trilogy covers

Eric Church has released a new track called "Break It Kind Of Guy". The song comes from his forthcoming "Soul" album, set for release Friday, April 23 following the release of "Heart" which kicks off the three-part collection on Friday, April 16.

He had this to say about the song, "I was writing with Luke Dick and Casey Beathard - who had never written together before, which was another cool thing about this process.

"Luke was talking about how refreshing it was and how creative he felt in that setting, and then he said 'I'm so surprised you would do it this way because normally people are like 'if it's not broke' - and when he said that, I went 'you break it.'

"We've got three songwriters in the room so immediately it turned into 'if it's not broke, I'm a break it kind of guy.' It was a neat thing for the song to be born in that moment." Watch the lyric video for the track below:


Eric Church

