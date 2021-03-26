Eric Church Becomes 'Break It Kind Of Guy' With New Song

Eric Church has released a new track called "Break It Kind Of Guy". The song comes from his forthcoming "Soul" album, set for release Friday, April 23 following the release of "Heart" which kicks off the three-part collection on Friday, April 16.

He had this to say about the song, "I was writing with Luke Dick and Casey Beathard - who had never written together before, which was another cool thing about this process.

"Luke was talking about how refreshing it was and how creative he felt in that setting, and then he said 'I'm so surprised you would do it this way because normally people are like 'if it's not broke' - and when he said that, I went 'you break it.'

"We've got three songwriters in the room so immediately it turned into 'if it's not broke, I'm a break it kind of guy.' It was a neat thing for the song to be born in that moment." Watch the lyric video for the track below:

Related Stories

Eric Church Shares New Single 'Never Break Heart'

Eric Church Shares New Song And Plotting North American Tour

Eric Church Streams 'Heart On Fire' From New Triple Album

Eric Church Wins CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award

Eric Church Lighting Up Radio With New Song 'Hell Of A View'

Eric Church Releasing New Single 'Stick That In Your Country Song'

Eric Church Adds New Leg To Double Down Tour

Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend

News > Eric Church



