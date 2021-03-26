Eric Church Becomes 'Break It Kind Of Guy' With New Song

Eric Church has released a new track called "Break It Kind Of Guy". The song comes from his forthcoming "Soul" album, set for release Friday, April 23 following the release of "Heart" which kicks off the three-part collection on Friday, April 16.
He had this to say about the song, "I was writing with Luke Dick and Casey Beathard - who had never written together before, which was another cool thing about this process.
"Luke was talking about how refreshing it was and how creative he felt in that setting, and then he said 'I'm so surprised you would do it this way because normally people are like 'if it's not broke' - and when he said that, I went 'you break it.'
"We've got three songwriters in the room so immediately it turned into 'if it's not broke, I'm a break it kind of guy.' It was a neat thing for the song to be born in that moment." Watch the lyric video for the track below:
Eric Church Shares New Single 'Never Break Heart'
Eric Church Shares New Song And Plotting North American Tour
Eric Church Streams 'Heart On Fire' From New Triple Album
Eric Church Wins CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award
Eric Church Lighting Up Radio With New Song 'Hell Of A View'
Eric Church Releasing New Single 'Stick That In Your Country Song'
Eric Church Adds New Leg To Double Down Tour
Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song
Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more
Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream- Royal Blood Unleash 'Limbo'- Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- The Offspring- more
Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For Quarantine Video- Metallica's Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Sick Of It All and Agnostic Front Cancel U.S. Tour
Crobot Recruit Anthrax Star For 'Mountains'
The Juliana Theory Return With First New Album In 15 Years
Eric Church Becomes 'Break It Kind Of Guy' With New Song
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Delivers 'West Coast Junkie' Video
The Steve Miller Band Share Classic 'Jet Airliner' Performance
Beartooth Declare 'The Past Is Dead' With New Video
Singled Out: The Simple Radicals and Che-Val's White Rabbit