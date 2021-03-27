The Joy Formidable Return With 'Into The Blue'

The Joy Formidable have released a music video for their brand new single "Into The Blue", which is the first new music from the band since their 2018 album "AAARTH".

Singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan had this to say about the song, "Into The Blue is about surrendering to love and magic. Having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected.

"It's about opening your eyes to beauty and love again. Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way."

Bryan said of the video, "I am always daydreaming in the bathtub between recordings. That diffuse thinking where your mind wanders freely - I always finish songs when I'm in that state.

"The idea that your imagination, that escape into another, deeper world can sometimes create a stronger connection with yourself." Watch the video below:

