The Steve Miller Band Share Classic 'Jet Airliner' Performance

(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band are streaming audio of a performance of their classic, "Jet Airliner", as the first preview to a newly-announced live package featuring a full concert from 1977.

"Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977" delivers the group's show at the Cap Center in Landover, MD during the height of their success during the era.

"This show captures the band right at the peak after 'The Joker', and in the middle of 'Fly Like An Eagle' and 'Book Of Dreams', a stream of hits," says Miller. "We decided to call it Breaking Ground because that's exactly what we were doing."

Due May 14, the set from Miller's archives has been newly mixed and mastered by the guitarist and his veteran audio engineer Kent Hertz.

"Breaking Ground" will be available in multiple formats, including digital, CD, and 2LP black vinyl; while a live concert video featuring the full performance will be available to stream on The Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

