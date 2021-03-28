Elton John Working On Something With Metallica

Elton John shared in a new interview that he has just collaborated with thrash legends Metallica, but he did not reveal more details about what that might be.

This isn't the first time that John has collaborated with metal icons. Last year he did a duet with Ozzy Osbourne on the title track to the Black Sabbath frontman's "Ordinary Man" album.

John shared the Metallica news during an appearance on his Apple Music 1 show Rocket Hour. He said, "I've just done something with Metallica. During this lockdown period. I've been working with Gorillaz and people like that. I haven't been doing any Elton stuff, but I've been doing great stuff with other people," according to UCR.

Back in September of 2019 Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich shared a photo of himself and his wife with Elton on social media. He wrote,"Beyond inspiring to spend an evening in the company of one of the greatest songwriters and entertainers ever... thank you Elton for your generosity and embracing vibes!"



