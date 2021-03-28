.

Joe Strummer 'I Fought The Law' Video Released

Keavin Wiggins | 03-28-2021

Joe Strummer Assembly cover art courtesy Big Hassle

Dark Horse Records have released a Joe Strummer music video for the classic The Clash hit "I Fought The Law" to celebrate the release of the music legend's new collection "Assembly".

The video features a recently unearthed live recording of Strummer performing the classic song with his solo band The Mescaleros in London and it is one of two recordings that were thought to be lost.

Both live tracks, "I Fought The Law," and "Rudie Can't Fail," were mixed and mastered by three-time Grammy Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks (The Beatles / John Lennon / The Rolling Stones / David Bowie) especially for the release of Assembly. Watch the video below:


