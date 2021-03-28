Skeletal Remains have released a lyric video for their song "Desolate Isolation", which is the title track from their "Desolate Isolation - 10th Anniversary" edition.
The band are releasing the special reissue of their 2011 demo tape on 180g vinyl, and will include bonus content from their career. In addition to the vinyl, the reissue will also be available digitally.
The band will also be reissuing their first two studio albums "Beyond the Flesh" and "Condemned to Misery," which will include a remastered sound available on CD and vinyl. All the reissues will be released on May 21st. Watch the lyric video below:
Skeletal Remains Announce New Album 'The Entombment Of Chaos'
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Joe Strummer- Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Acoustic EP- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more
Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream- Royal Blood Unleash 'Limbo'- Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- The Offspring- more
Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For Quarantine Video- Metallica's Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour- more
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica
Joe Strummer 'I Fought The Law' Video Released
The Meteors Spend 'A Night In The Tombs' With New Video
Skeletal Remains Share Track From 'Desolate Isolation' Demo Reissue
A Crime Called Make 'Tidal Waves' With New Video
Singled Out: The Undertaking's No Friends
Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang
Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP