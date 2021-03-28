Skeletal Remains Share Track From 'Desolate Isolation' Demo Reissue

Skeletal Remains have released a lyric video for their song "Desolate Isolation", which is the title track from their "Desolate Isolation - 10th Anniversary" edition.

The band are releasing the special reissue of their 2011 demo tape on 180g vinyl, and will include bonus content from their career. In addition to the vinyl, the reissue will also be available digitally.

The band will also be reissuing their first two studio albums "Beyond the Flesh" and "Condemned to Misery," which will include a remastered sound available on CD and vinyl. All the reissues will be released on May 21st. Watch the lyric video below:

