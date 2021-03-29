Chris Young and Kane Brown Share 'Famous Friends' Video

Chris Young and Kane Brown have released a music video for their new collaboration "Famous Friends." The video is directed by Peter Zavadil/Tiny Terror Productions (Eric Church, Lindsay Ell, Blanco Brown)
Young had this to say about the new promo clip, "I can't imagine a more perfect video for 'Famous Friends'. Peter knocked it out of the park on this one!
"I had a blast seeing my friends on set, and that rooftop performance with Kane is some of the most fun I've had in a video." Stream the 'Famous Friends' video below:
Chris Young Tributes Late Friend With 'Drowning'
Chris Young Celebrates 10th Number One Hit By Playing All 10
Chris Young Releases 'Hangin' On' Video
Chris Young Extends His U.S. Tour
Chris Young And The Rock Bond Via Social Media
Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more
Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP- Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds'- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras
Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian
Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'
Pink Floyd Stream 'Wish You Were Here' From Live At Knebworth
Rare David Bowie Performance Of 'Changes' Streaming Online
Hollywood. Undead Team With All Good Things 'For The Glory'
Manchester Orchestra Prequel 'Bed Head' With 'Keel Timing'
Chris Young and Kane Brown Share 'Famous Friends' Video