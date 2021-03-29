Chris Young and Kane Brown Share 'Famous Friends' Video

Chris Young and Kane Brown have released a music video for their new collaboration "Famous Friends." The video is directed by Peter Zavadil/Tiny Terror Productions (Eric Church, Lindsay Ell, Blanco Brown)

Young had this to say about the new promo clip, "I can't imagine a more perfect video for 'Famous Friends'. Peter knocked it out of the park on this one!

"I had a blast seeing my friends on set, and that rooftop performance with Kane is some of the most fun I've had in a video." Stream the 'Famous Friends' video below:

