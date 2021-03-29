Ghost Iris Reveal 'Cold Sweat' Video

Danish rockers Ghost Iris have released a music video for their brand new single 'cold sweat'. The song comes from their forthcoming album "Comatose", which is set to hit stores on May 7th.

The band had this to say, "Mankind can be devious. Sinners all, no one is perfect. But does judgment await, or does existence simply cease to exist, once the light switch is set to "off"?

"It's a song that explores the darkness present in us all, and what we must do to fight it. Life is cold and it's a slippery slope." Watch the new music video below:

