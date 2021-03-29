Manchester Orchestra Prequel 'Bed Head' With 'Keel Timing'

Manchester Orchestra have released a music video for their new single "Keep Timing". The song comes from their forthcoming album "The Million Masks Of God", which will arrive on April 30th.
Andy Hull says that "'Keel Timing' serves as a prequel to 'Bed Head.' It's an isolated internal investigation about personal growth. Trying to decide what growth is positive and what growth is negative. And where do we land after that investigation."
He said of the album, "There's a decision we're faced with when experiencing loss and the inevitable grief that follows. Do we let it sink us? Try to ignore it and pretend it's not there? Or do we search and dig until we find signs of beauty in life and all of its experiences?"
"In a way, the grief will always define you but being together and creating something meaningful from all of the hardships has been the most helpful tool I've found." Watch the video below:
