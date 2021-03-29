Rare David Bowie Performance Of 'Changes' Streaming Online

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are streaming audio of a performance of his 1971 classic, "Changes", as a preview to the April 2 release of "David Bowie At The Kit Kat Klub (Live New York 99)".

The project delivers the singer's November 19 appearance in front of an invite-only audience of fans and contest winners at the small venue.

One of a handful of shows in support of his 1999 album, "Hours", the 12-song performance was recorded and filmed for webcast the following month via Liveonline.net, with audio from the show previously only available as a promotional CD.

Bowie's set included all four singles from "Hours" - "Thursday's Child", "The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell", "Survive" and "Seven" - and the album track "Something In The Air", alongside a collection of fan favorites and deep cuts from his legendary career.

The Kit Kat Klub package is the sixth and final release in Bowie'e series of 1990s concert recordings billed as "Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999)." Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

