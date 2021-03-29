Rare David Bowie Performance Of 'Changes' Streaming Online

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are streaming audio of a performance of his 1971 classic, "Changes", as a preview to the April 2 release of "David Bowie At The Kit Kat Klub (Live New York 99)".
The project delivers the singer's November 19 appearance in front of an invite-only audience of fans and contest winners at the small venue.
One of a handful of shows in support of his 1999 album, "Hours", the 12-song performance was recorded and filmed for webcast the following month via Liveonline.net, with audio from the show previously only available as a promotional CD.
Bowie's set included all four singles from "Hours" - "Thursday's Child", "The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell", "Survive" and "Seven" - and the album track "Something In The Air", alongside a collection of fan favorites and deep cuts from his legendary career.
The Kit Kat Klub package is the sixth and final release in Bowie'e series of 1990s concert recordings billed as "Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999)." Stream the song here.
Peter Frampton Streams Cover Of David Bowie Classic
David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show
David Bowie Live Series Continues With 1999 Paris Release
David Bowie Streams Fashion From 1997 Phoenix Festival Live Package
David Bowie 1990s Live Series Continues With 1997 Phoenix Festival
David Bowie's Station To Station Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
Sammy Hagar Releases Video For David Bowie Classic Cover
David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album 2020 In Review
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more
Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP- Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds'- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras
Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian
Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'
Pink Floyd Stream 'Wish You Were Here' From Live At Knebworth
Rare David Bowie Performance Of 'Changes' Streaming Online
Hollywood. Undead Team With All Good Things 'For The Glory'
Manchester Orchestra Prequel 'Bed Head' With 'Keel Timing'
Chris Young and Kane Brown Share 'Famous Friends' Video