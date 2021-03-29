Satyricon's First Two Albums Remixed and Remastered

Satyricon have announced that they will releasing remixed reissues of their first two albums, "Dark Medieval Times" and "The Shadowthrone", on May 28th.
Both of the albums will be remastered and have alternate cover art and will be released in various formats. Napalm Records sent over the following background details for each record:
Dark Medieval Times was both instantly recognizable as the product of the thriving Norwegian scene and as something wholly distinctive within that superficially restrictive musical framework. Even more remarkable was the fact that the entire record had been written and performed (with the exception of drums) by a then 17-year-old Sigurd 'Satyr' Wongraven: clearly a prodigious talent with an abundance of epic and perverse ideas rattling around in his head.
The Shadowthrone, SATYRICON's second album, showcased a huge evolutionary leap for its creators. Where the Norwegians' debut had heralded the arrival of a furious new creative force, the second full-length was an act of consolidation and refinement, as Satyr truly blossomed as a composer of artful extremity. Even in sonic terms, it stood apart from both tradition and trend, deftly encompassing both primitive, earthbound grit and a suffocating sense of otherworldly vastness. Preorder here.
