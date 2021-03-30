Dispatch Share Visualizer Video For 'Pour Into You'

Roots rockers Dispatch are streaming their brand new song "Pour Into You". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Break Our Fall", which is set to be released on May 28th.

The band has also announced that "fans who preorder the album before Friday, May 14th at 5pm ET will gain automatic entry into the "Break Our Fall Sessions" where they will enjoy a behind the scenes conversation about the making of the album, get a chance to engage with Chad & Brad directly, and be the first fans to hear some of the new songs played live.

"Sessions will begin June 1st and additional details will follow to all who preorder the album. " Watch the visualizer video for "Pour Into You" below:

