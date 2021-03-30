Royals Deliver 'Worldwide Catastrophe' With New Video

UK rockers Royals recently released a music video for their latest single "Worldwide Catastrophe", which is the follow up to their song "Fair-Weather Friend".

Vocalist Luke Smithson had this to say about the track, ""Worldwide Catastrophe is intended to put across a message about how we live in a world full of selfishness, greed & hate amongst other awful things.

"I believe our generation can be the voice to make changes to these things and help make the world a better place. This is the message I wanted to get across lyrically when writing this song.

"Since our last release we have developed as a band on so many levels and this song is a prime example of what you can expect from Royals in the near future." Watch the video below:

