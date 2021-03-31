.

A Killer's Confession Bring 'Light To Darkness' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-31-2021

A Killer's Confession have released a music video for their brand new single "Light To Darkness". The song is the second track from the group revealed this year.

Both tracks, "Remember" and "Light To Darkness", will be included on the group's forthcoming third studio album, which expected to be released later this year.

The "Remember" video has also surpassed a half million views on YouTube. The band was formed in 2016 by former Mushroomhead frontman Waylon Reavis. Watch the new video below:


