Death Dealer Stream 'The Heretic Has Returned'

Death Dealer have released a social media video for their new single "The Heretic Has Returned". The song comes from their latest album, "Conquered Lands," which hit stores last fall.

"The Heretic Has Returned" is a sequel to the song "Curse Of The Heretic" from the group's debut album War Master. Ross The Boss had this to say, "I really dig this song we thought about putting the ballad out there 22 GONE which I love but we settled on putting another thrasher for people to hear."

Frontman Sean Peck said, "We went with a very fan driven campaign that was greatly supported. There were only a few songs we let the streaming services have so you had to purchase it and support the band and support heavy metal to hear the whole thing.

"We all decided that maybe it would be cool to let another song out there so that people could hear more of what all the hype was about and maybe grab it before it was all sold out.

"Because the initial campaign went so well, we hardly have any vinyls left and we are super low on the digipaks too so jump in the deep water with us you will not be sorry. If you love screaming heavy metal that is ha!" Watch the video below:

