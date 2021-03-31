Death Dealer Stream 'The Heretic Has Returned'

Death Dealer have released a social media video for their new single "The Heretic Has Returned". The song comes from their latest album, "Conquered Lands," which hit stores last fall.
released another song to the public via YOUTUBE and social media, off of their 3rd album, 'Conquered Lands,' that was released November 13, 2020 on Steel Cartel Records.
"The Heretic Has Returned" is a sequel to the song "Curse Of The Heretic" from the group's debut album War Master. Ross The Boss had this to say, "I really dig this song we thought about putting the ballad out there 22 GONE which I love but we settled on putting another thrasher for people to hear."
Frontman Sean Peck said, "We went with a very fan driven campaign that was greatly supported. There were only a few songs we let the streaming services have so you had to purchase it and support the band and support heavy metal to hear the whole thing.
"We all decided that maybe it would be cool to let another song out there so that people could hear more of what all the hype was about and maybe grab it before it was all sold out.
"Because the initial campaign went so well, we hardly have any vinyls left and we are super low on the digipaks too so jump in the deep water with us you will not be sorry. If you love screaming heavy metal that is ha!" Watch the video below:
Death Dealer Deliver 'Every Nation'
Death Dealer Release 'Running With The Wolves' Video
Death Dealer Stream Song From Forthcoming Album
Death Dealer Add Mike Lepond To Lineup and Announce Album
Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam- more
Staind Announce Comeback Live Album and Livestreams- Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'- Allman Brothers Band Streaming Full Live At Great Woods Show- more
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video
Clutch Launching Vinyl Reissue Series With 'Blast Tyrant'
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Shares New Echoes Tour Dates
Billy Idol Announces Las Vegas Residency
A Killer's Confession Bring 'Light To Darkness' With New Video
Death Dealer Stream 'The Heretic Has Returned'
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate
Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon