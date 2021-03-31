Singled Out: Casey Hensley's If I Pray

Award winning blues vocalist Casey Hensley has been getting rave reviews for her album "Good As Gone" and to celebrate we have asked her to tell us about the song "If I Pray". Here is the story:
"If I Pray" is one of the most therapeutic songs I've ever written. The year that I wrote this song was one of the hardest in my life. My dad was put in the hospital out of nowhere because of a diabetic complication, and almost lost his life. Thankfully he made it through, but it was an uncertain and scary time. I was also broke, and trying to make my record and running into all kinds of roadblocks. It just seemed like one hit after another and I was exhausted.
I wrote this song for myself and everyone else to sing at the top of your lungs to tell the universe to give you a break, and that you have had enough!
When I wrote this I didn't know what 2020 was going to bring, but I think this song and how I was feeling when I wrote it, is pretty much how we are all feeling these days, too.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
