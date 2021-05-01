Cory Marks Recruits Jason Hook and Tyler Connolly For New Song

Cory Marks has released a music video for his new single "Blame It On The Double," which is a collaboration with Theory of a Deadman's Tyler Connolly and Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook.
Marks shared the following about the new track, "'Blame It on the Double' is the perfect country-rock anthem going into the weekend. I grew up on Merle Haggard, Waylon, Pantera and Ozzy, and I think this song really reflects those influences.
"It has that country storyline, soulful vocals, and a rock edge and attitude that makes it stand out and show you the range of who I am as an artist. And I couldn't have accomplished that without Tyler and Jason, who both really brought that epic rock energy.
"We had a lot of fun shooting this video in L.A together. I'm also excited for everyone to see the song (and me!) in THE RETALIATORS, as it really takes on a new life in the context of the film."
Connolly had this to say, "I love what Cory is doing. I think he is the future of outlaw country music. When asked to be on this track, I jumped at the chance."
Hook added, "I feel honored to be asked to contribute to this fantastic song written by my dear friends Cory Marks and Kevin Churko." Watch the video below:
