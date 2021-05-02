Atreyu have released a visualizer video for their new single "Catastrophe". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Baptize", which will be released on June 4th.
The band had this say about the new track, "'Catastrophe' is, in essence, an apocolyptic love song. "e took a more imaginative approach to the feelings about that we as individuals and the rest of the planet were going through.
"The world felt like it was falling apart around us. Nothing was certain, and stress and darkness were coming in from every angle. But living through it all with someone who you truly love somehow made it all okay." Watch the video below:
The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour- Atreyu Get Visual For 'Catastrophe'- Hooters' Eric Bazilian Takes Fans Back To The 80s With New Video- more
