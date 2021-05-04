Beartooth Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Beartooth have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a U.S. headline tour in support of their forthcoming album, "Below", which is set to hit stores on June 25th.
The Below Tour will feature support from Wage War and Dragged Under and is scheduled to launch on August 14th in Las Vegas at the House Of Blues and will conclude on September 25th in Grand Rapids, MI at 20 Monroe Live.
Caleb Shomo had this to say, "Everyone has been waiting for so long to get back on tour - fans, bands, crews, the list goes on. It's been a brutal year, to say the least. But there's finally some hope for rock on the horizon.
"I truly can't put into words how excited I am to get back out there and give all I have every night. This will be one of the most intense and emotional tours of my life and I can't wait to experience it with all of you." See the dates below:
8/14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
8/15 - San Diego, CA - Soma
8/16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
8/17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
8/19 - Portland, OR - Crystal
8/20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
8/21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
8/22 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
8/24 - Billings, MT - Zoo Montana
8/26 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company
8/27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
8/28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
8/29 - Denver, CO - Summit
8/31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
9/1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
9/3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
9/4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
9/7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
9/8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
9/9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
9/11 - Appomattox, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
9/12 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival
9/13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
9/15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
9/17 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
9/18 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
9/19 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
9/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
9/22 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
9/24 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
9/25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
Beartooth Stream New Song 'Hell Of It'
Beartooth Declare 'The Past Is Dead' With New Video
Beartooth Announce Special Drive-In Concert
Beartooth and Motionless In White Announce US Tour
Beartooth Release 'Afterall' Video
Beartooth Deliver B-Sides' Digitally
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more
Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video- Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons- The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour- Atreyu- more
All-Star Tribute To Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here Coming- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Doing Screenplay- Karma To Burn's Will Mecum Dies From Accidental Fall- more
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed
Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting
Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank & Wheatus Summerland Tour
Karnivool Announce The Decade of Sound Awake Livestream
Descendents Go Back With 'Baby Doncha Know'
Singled Out: JT Loux's Taken By Moonlight
Rufus Wainwright And Jose Gonzalez Announce Fall Tour
Emmylou Harris and The Joy Formidable Lead Songs to Save Them All Lineup