Punk legends the Descendents are streaming their song "Baby Doncha Know". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "9th & Walnut", which will be released on July 23rd.
Bill Stevenson had this to say about the song, "'Baby Doncha Know' was maybe the 5th song we learned. We would go out to 9th & Walnut every weekend and practice all day.
"I mainly just remember being in awe of how 'a kid my age, who goes to my high school' could have written all these cool songs. Frank seemed to have a maturity beyond his years. I never asked him who or what it was about. I was just happy to be there with him and Tony"
The new album is named after the band's practice space in their early days in Long Beach, Ca and it will feature some of the group's early songs that they penned between 1977 through 1980. Stream the new track below:
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more
Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video- Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons- The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour- Atreyu- more
All-Star Tribute To Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here Coming- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Doing Screenplay- Karma To Burn's Will Mecum Dies From Accidental Fall- more
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed
Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting
Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank & Wheatus Summerland Tour
Karnivool Announce The Decade of Sound Awake Livestream
Descendents Go Back With 'Baby Doncha Know'
Singled Out: JT Loux's Taken By Moonlight
Rufus Wainwright And Jose Gonzalez Announce Fall Tour
Emmylou Harris and The Joy Formidable Lead Songs to Save Them All Lineup