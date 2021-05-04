Rufus Wainwright And Jose Gonzalez Announce Fall Tour

Rufus Wainwright has announced that he will be hitting the road this fall for a coheadlining tour with Jose Gonzalez that they will be calling Unfollow The Rules in the Local Valley.
The trek is scheduled to kick off on September 20th in Kansas City, MO at the Uptown Theater and will be wrapping up on October 2nd in Glenside, PA at the Keswick Theatre.
Fan presales begin tomorrow, May 5 at 10 am (local); PROMOTER presales follow on Thursday, May 6 at 10 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, May 6 at 11:59 pm (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10 am (local). See the dates below:
9/20 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
9/21 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
9/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Northrop Auditorium At UMN
9/24 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
9/25 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium at The Center For The Performing Arts (Public on sale 8/6)
9/26 - Detroit, MI -Cathedral Theatre at The Masonic Temple
9/28 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
9/29 - Boston, MA - The Orpheum Theatre
9/30 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/2 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
