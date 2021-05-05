.

Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-05-2021

Imagine Dragons have released a music video for their new single "Cutthroat." Which was one of two songs recently released by the group that marked their first new music since 2018's "Origins".

The "Cutthroat" video stars Olivia Munn, along with Adrian Martinez and was directed by Matt Eastin, who directed the band's previous video for the song "Follow You".

"Cutthroat" was produced by Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studio in Malibu and described as "a propulsive, punk-leaning anthem about killing the critic inside of you." Watch the video below:


