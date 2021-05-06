.

Andrew W.K. Is In Heaven With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-06-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Andrew WK photo courtesy Napalm Records

Andrew W.K. has released a music video for his new single "I'm In Heaven". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "God Is Partying", which will arrive on September 10th.

The video's direct had the following to say about the new clip, "A secret is no longer a secret if it isn't being kept, and this is how we approached the spirit of meaning as it applies to the non-diegetic sound images in the 'I'm In Heaven' video."

The album will be released in various formats including 1CD Jewelcase -1LP Gatefold Marbled Transparent / Dark Green + Poster (Napalm Worldwide Mailorder only - limited to 800) - 1LP Gatefold Marbled Red Transparent / Black + Poster (ANDREW W.K. store only) -Digital Album. Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Andrew W.K. Is In Heaven With New Video

Andrew W.K. Returns With 'Babalon' Single And Video

Andrew WK Multiplies Himself In New Music Video

News > Andrew WK

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen- Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Pink Floyd- more

Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more

Reviews

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

Mother's Day Gift Guide

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen

Tom Petty 'Drivin' Down To Georgia' Video Released

Royal Blood Announce UK Tour For Typhoons

Noel Gallagher Shares 'We're On Our Way Now' Video

Frank Turner Recruits Jason Isbell And Muse Star For The Gathering

Andrew W.K. Is In Heaven With New Video

Drown This City Deliver 'Borderline Existence'

Styx Return With 'Crash Of The Crown'