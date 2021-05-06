Andrew W.K. Is In Heaven With New Video

Andrew W.K. has released a music video for his new single "I'm In Heaven". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "God Is Partying", which will arrive on September 10th.

The video's direct had the following to say about the new clip, "A secret is no longer a secret if it isn't being kept, and this is how we approached the spirit of meaning as it applies to the non-diegetic sound images in the 'I'm In Heaven' video."

The album will be released in various formats including 1CD Jewelcase -1LP Gatefold Marbled Transparent / Dark Green + Poster (Napalm Worldwide Mailorder only - limited to 800) - 1LP Gatefold Marbled Red Transparent / Black + Poster (ANDREW W.K. store only) -Digital Album. Watch the video below:

